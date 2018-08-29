Long term forecast forZagreb, Grad Zagreb (Croatia)

Forecast as
Long term forecast
Wednesday29 August12–18 Thursday30 August12–18 Friday31 August14–20 Saturday1 September14–20 Sunday2 September14–20 Monday3 September14–20 Tuesday4 September14–20 Wednesday5 September14–20 Thursday6 September14–20
Partly cloudy.
Partly cloudy.
Clear sky.
Heavy rain.
Rain.
Rain.
Light rain showers.
Clear sky.
Partly cloudy.
25° 26° 25° 21° 20° 25° 23° 25° 25°
0 mm 0 mm 0 mm 18.7 mm 2.9 mm 3.6 mm 0.5 mm 0 mm 0 mm
Light breeze, 2 m/s from southeast Light breeze, 2 m/s from south-southeast Light air, 1 m/s from southeast Light breeze, 3 m/s from east-northeast Gentle breeze, 4 m/s from north-northeast Gentle breeze, 4 m/s from east-northeast Light breeze, 2 m/s from north-northeast Light breeze, 2 m/s from north-northeast Light air, 1 m/s from southwest
Detailed long term forecast
Date Time Forecast Temp. Precipitation Wind
Wednesday 29/08/2018 00:00–06:00
Clear sky.
 18° 0 mm Light breeze, 2 m/s from east-northeastLight breeze, 2 m/s from east-northeast
06:00–12:00
Clear sky.
 17° 0 mm Light air, 1 m/s from northLight air, 1 m/s from north
12:00–18:00
Partly cloudy.
 25° 0 mm Light breeze, 2 m/s from southeastLight breeze, 2 m/s from southeast
18:00–00:00
Partly cloudy.
 26° 0 mm Light air, 1 m/s from south-southeastLight air, 1 m/s from south-southeast
Thursday 30/08/2018 00:00–06:00
Partly cloudy.
 20° 0 mm Light air, 1 m/s from eastLight air, 1 m/s from east
06:00–12:00
Partly cloudy.
 18° 0 mm Light air, 1 m/s from southeastLight air, 1 m/s from southeast
12:00–18:00
Partly cloudy.
 26° 0 mm Light breeze, 2 m/s from south-southeastLight breeze, 2 m/s from south-southeast
18:00–00:00
Light rain showers.
 28° 0.7 mm Light air, 1 m/s from north-northwestLight air, 1 m/s from north-northwest
Friday 31/08/2018 00:00–06:00
Heavy rain showers.
 21° 8.2 mm Gentle breeze, 4 m/s from northGentle breeze, 4 m/s from north
08:00–14:00
Cloudy.
 18° 0 mm Light air, 1 m/s from northLight air, 1 m/s from north
14:00–20:00
Clear sky.
 25° 0 mm Light air, 1 m/s from southeastLight air, 1 m/s from southeast
20:00–02:00
Rain.
 21° 1.0 mm Light air, 1 m/s from northeastLight air, 1 m/s from northeast
Saturday 01/09/2018 02:00–08:00
Heavy rain.
 19° 21.6 mm Light air, 1 m/s from northLight air, 1 m/s from north
08:00–14:00
Heavy rain.
 18° 15.2 mm Light breeze, 2 m/s from north-northwestLight breeze, 2 m/s from north-northwest
14:00–20:00
Heavy rain.
 21° 18.7 mm Light breeze, 3 m/s from east-northeastLight breeze, 3 m/s from east-northeast
20:00–02:00
Heavy rain.
 18° 16.3 mm Light breeze, 2 m/s from northwestLight breeze, 2 m/s from northwest
Sunday 02/09/2018 02:00–08:00
Light rain.
 17° 0.6 mm Light breeze, 2 m/s from northLight breeze, 2 m/s from north
08:00–14:00
Rain.
 17° 3.4 mm Gentle breeze, 4 m/s from northGentle breeze, 4 m/s from north
14:00–20:00
Rain.
 20° 2.9 mm Gentle breeze, 4 m/s from north-northeastGentle breeze, 4 m/s from north-northeast
20:00–02:00
Heavy rain.
 19° 6.9 mm Light breeze, 3 m/s from north-northwestLight breeze, 3 m/s from north-northwest
Monday 03/09/2018 02:00–08:00
Rain showers.
 18° 3.9 mm Light breeze, 3 m/s from northLight breeze, 3 m/s from north
08:00–14:00
Cloudy.
 19° 0 mm Light breeze, 3 m/s from north-northeastLight breeze, 3 m/s from north-northeast
14:00–20:00
Rain.
 25° 3.6 mm Gentle breeze, 4 m/s from east-northeastGentle breeze, 4 m/s from east-northeast
20:00–02:00
Heavy rain showers.
 20° 5.8 mm Light breeze, 2 m/s from northLight breeze, 2 m/s from north
Tuesday 04/09/2018 02:00–08:00
Rain.
 19° 4.2 mm Light breeze, 3 m/s from northLight breeze, 3 m/s from north
08:00–14:00
Rain.
 19° 1.0 mm Gentle breeze, 4 m/s from north-northeastGentle breeze, 4 m/s from north-northeast
14:00–20:00
Light rain showers.
 23° 0.5 mm Light breeze, 2 m/s from north-northeastLight breeze, 2 m/s from north-northeast
20:00–02:00
Fair.
 21° 0 mm Light air, 1 m/s from north-northwestLight air, 1 m/s from north-northwest
Wednesday 05/09/2018 02:00–08:00
Clear sky.
 19° 0 mm Light breeze, 2 m/s from northLight breeze, 2 m/s from north
08:00–14:00
Clear sky.
 19° 0 mm Light breeze, 2 m/s from north-northwestLight breeze, 2 m/s from north-northwest
14:00–20:00
Clear sky.
 25° 0 mm Light breeze, 2 m/s from north-northeastLight breeze, 2 m/s from north-northeast
20:00–02:00
Clear sky.
 20° 0 mm Light breeze, 2 m/s from northeastLight breeze, 2 m/s from northeast
Thursday 06/09/2018 02:00–08:00
Clear sky.
 17° 0 mm Light air, 1 m/s from north-northwestLight air, 1 m/s from north-northwest
08:00–14:00
Partly cloudy.
 18° 0 mm Light air, 1 m/s from northwestLight air, 1 m/s from northwest
14:00–20:00
Partly cloudy.
 25° 0 mm Light air, 1 m/s from southwestLight air, 1 m/s from southwest
20:00–02:00
Partly cloudy.
 20° 0 mm Light air, 1 m/s from northLight air, 1 m/s from north