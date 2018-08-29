Long term forecast forZagreb, Grad Zagreb (Croatia)
Updated at 9:41. Next update around 22:00.
|Wednesday29 August12–18
|Thursday30 August12–18
|Friday31 August14–20
|Saturday1 September14–20
|Sunday2 September14–20
|Monday3 September14–20
|Tuesday4 September14–20
|Wednesday5 September14–20
|Thursday6 September14–20
|25°
|26°
|25°
|21°
|20°
|25°
|23°
|25°
|25°
|0 mm
|0 mm
|0 mm
|18.7 mm
|2.9 mm
|3.6 mm
|0.5 mm
|0 mm
|0 mm
|Date
|Time
|Forecast
|Temp.
|Precipitation
|Wind
|Wednesday 29/08/2018
|00:00–06:00
|18°
|0 mm
|Light breeze, 2 m/s from east-northeast
|06:00–12:00
|17°
|0 mm
|Light air, 1 m/s from north
|12:00–18:00
|25°
|0 mm
|Light breeze, 2 m/s from southeast
|18:00–00:00
|26°
|0 mm
|Light air, 1 m/s from south-southeast
|Thursday 30/08/2018
|00:00–06:00
|20°
|0 mm
|Light air, 1 m/s from east
|06:00–12:00
|18°
|0 mm
|Light air, 1 m/s from southeast
|12:00–18:00
|26°
|0 mm
|Light breeze, 2 m/s from south-southeast
|18:00–00:00
|28°
|0.7 mm
|Light air, 1 m/s from north-northwest
|Friday 31/08/2018
|00:00–06:00
|21°
|8.2 mm
|Gentle breeze, 4 m/s from north
|08:00–14:00
|18°
|0 mm
|Light air, 1 m/s from north
|14:00–20:00
|25°
|0 mm
|Light air, 1 m/s from southeast
|20:00–02:00
|21°
|1.0 mm
|Light air, 1 m/s from northeast
|Saturday 01/09/2018
|02:00–08:00
|19°
|21.6 mm
|Light air, 1 m/s from north
|08:00–14:00
|18°
|15.2 mm
|Light breeze, 2 m/s from north-northwest
|14:00–20:00
|21°
|18.7 mm
|Light breeze, 3 m/s from east-northeast
|20:00–02:00
|18°
|16.3 mm
|Light breeze, 2 m/s from northwest
|Sunday 02/09/2018
|02:00–08:00
|17°
|0.6 mm
|Light breeze, 2 m/s from north
|08:00–14:00
|17°
|3.4 mm
|Gentle breeze, 4 m/s from north
|14:00–20:00
|20°
|2.9 mm
|Gentle breeze, 4 m/s from north-northeast
|20:00–02:00
|19°
|6.9 mm
|Light breeze, 3 m/s from north-northwest
|Monday 03/09/2018
|02:00–08:00
|18°
|3.9 mm
|Light breeze, 3 m/s from north
|08:00–14:00
|19°
|0 mm
|Light breeze, 3 m/s from north-northeast
|14:00–20:00
|25°
|3.6 mm
|Gentle breeze, 4 m/s from east-northeast
|20:00–02:00
|20°
|5.8 mm
|Light breeze, 2 m/s from north
|Tuesday 04/09/2018
|02:00–08:00
|19°
|4.2 mm
|Light breeze, 3 m/s from north
|08:00–14:00
|19°
|1.0 mm
|Gentle breeze, 4 m/s from north-northeast
|14:00–20:00
|23°
|0.5 mm
|Light breeze, 2 m/s from north-northeast
|20:00–02:00
|21°
|0 mm
|Light air, 1 m/s from north-northwest
|Wednesday 05/09/2018
|02:00–08:00
|19°
|0 mm
|Light breeze, 2 m/s from north
|08:00–14:00
|19°
|0 mm
|Light breeze, 2 m/s from north-northwest
|14:00–20:00
|25°
|0 mm
|Light breeze, 2 m/s from north-northeast
|20:00–02:00
|20°
|0 mm
|Light breeze, 2 m/s from northeast
|Thursday 06/09/2018
|02:00–08:00
|17°
|0 mm
|Light air, 1 m/s from north-northwest
|08:00–14:00
|18°
|0 mm
|Light air, 1 m/s from northwest
|14:00–20:00
|25°
|0 mm
|Light air, 1 m/s from southwest
|20:00–02:00
|20°
|0 mm
|Light air, 1 m/s from north